UPDATE #95.1

Fixed
- When playing in VR, robots did not jump when swinging both arms
- In the lobby (not a custom game) you could invite 3 friends
Changed
- Credits have been updated (thanks to Iwan Gabovitch)
- Zone color in game modes changed to red
- Laser targeting for weapons has been returned when playing in VR
New
- Added support for German language (thanks to Iwan Gabovitch)
- Added support for PICO VR (Beta)
- Added more decoration variations for Halloween
- Added launch option with mobile emulation (for very low-end users)
Changed files in this update