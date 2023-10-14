 Skip to content

Combots update for 14 October 2023

UPDATE #95.1

UPDATE #95.1

Build 12440737

Fixed

  • When playing in VR, robots did not jump when swinging both arms
  • In the lobby (not a custom game) you could invite 3 friends

Changed

  • Credits have been updated (thanks to Iwan Gabovitch)
  • Zone color in game modes changed to red
  • Laser targeting for weapons has been returned when playing in VR

New

  • Added support for German language (thanks to Iwan Gabovitch)
  • Added support for PICO VR (Beta)
  • Added more decoration variations for Halloween
  • Added launch option with mobile emulation (for very low-end users)

