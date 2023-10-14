Update 14th October 2023

Lots of things in this update, Some prefabs have changed so there is a small chance of some visual artefact's in areas that you have visited, No crashes are expected.

Goblin quests adjusted / fixed.

Level 2 rune quest adjusted.

Teleport's working correctly multi world.

Lots of new models specifically for Krimzon moon added.

Moon Mine prefabs greatly improved.

Moon Entrance prefabs greatly improved.

Improved map zoom range.

Improves some NPC Bones to improve visuals.

Added some extra achievements.

Added a pistol for killing fire demons.

Amended the gun damage system.

Created the Krimzon moon kiosk system + adventures.

Complete change to skull spawners system.

Completely changed all the gun models.

Opened up level 3 enchantments.

Creates spawn system for use in krimzon moon.

Changed the way loot rarity works.

Added schematics to work in conjunction with the new kiosk.

This may be the last update to the Beta ( not sure yet ), When the main game goes live it will be a different version, this means your currently played map will not be accessible in the full release. You will however be able to continue playing in the beta. I will be shutting off access to new applicants to the beta before I go live.