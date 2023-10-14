Minor Bug Fixes Update!

Greetings, Swordsmen!

We have a quick update for everyone over the weekend! Thanks to your further feedback after our recent updates, we've identified some more issues and have rolled out another minor update.

Here are the specific details of this update:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Liu Xiong's weapon being displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the passive skill description "Guang Ming Heart Technique" to display the 10% critical hit percentage effect.

Addressed an issue where a specific weapon's damage reduction effect was not functioning as intended.

Features Optimization

Optimized the sound effects for various skills.

Your insights and feedback with us has been a key role in the ongoing refinement of Wandering Sword, and we would like to extend our thanks to you. Please continue to keep communicating your thoughts, ideas, or any challenges you face with us!

We look forward to hearing more of your legendary adventures in Wandering Sword. Have an amazing weekend ahead! ⚔️