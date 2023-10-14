 Skip to content

The Coffin of Andy and Leyley update for 14 October 2023

Minor Patch v2.0.2

Build 12440442 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a typo.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to pick up candles too early.
  • Fixed a bug where running towards your pursuer re-triggered a cutscene.

