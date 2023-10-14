- Fixed a typo.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to pick up candles too early.
- Fixed a bug where running towards your pursuer re-triggered a cutscene.
The Coffin of Andy and Leyley update for 14 October 2023
Minor Patch v2.0.2
