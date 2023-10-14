 Skip to content

Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 14 October 2023

Updates - New Linux package

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

feat - Introduced a Linux specific build, experimental. (Will require to uninstall/install if already installed).
fix - fireball size is consistent across all resolutions
fix - thyria scenic size invariant for all resolutions

