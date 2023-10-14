 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stick Slasher update for 14 October 2023

Leaderboard Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12440371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Country flag information has been added to the rankings.

Note: A score higher than your previous best is required for it to be displayed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2549951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link