Hello Knights-To-Be!

I hope you are all as excited about our recent announcement as we are! But in case you missed it…

We are officially launching into Version 1.0 on October 27, 2023! So mark your calendars and sharpen your blades; there is corruption that requires cleansing!

To celebrate we are releasing a major update for early access. The last time we updated Sands of Aura was in late March of this year. And since then, the team have been working tirelessly on the new content beyond the Rotted Throne, improving the existing systems, and tackling all of the feedback we have received throughout all of early access.

We are calling this update our PRE-1.0 Launch Update, and we are just as excited about players experiencing this update as we are releasing version 1.0. A lot of the improvements and changes we’ve made over the past 6 months can be experienced before the 1.0 launch!

This means that you can now begin playing Sands of Aura and not worry about losing your progress when Version 1.0 launches later this month! All progress will carry over into Version 1.0. In order to properly do this, players will be able to progress all the way to the end of the “Starspire Festival”. However, upon reaching the end of that event, the main story will be put on hold until full release on October 27th.

Every character is now fully voiced!

Chashu Entertainment have had the honor to work with very talented Voice Actors to bring our characters and world to life. We are deeply appreciative of their efforts and we can not wait for you to experience their voices of Talamhel!

Achievements unlocked!



Who doesn't love being rewarded for your accomplishments with achievements! You can now unlock them as you progress through the game.

Melgom’s Cavern, our “tutorial” dungeon, has been reworked to provide a better learning experience regarding the basic mechanics of the game. Many of the tutorial screens have been updated to provide better clarity as well.



A new tutorial guide has been added to the options menu for players to quickly be reminded of certain gameplay mechanics.

Visual Cues in Combat



There are now visual cues on the enemies to indicate when they are parried, unstoppable and hit. We found that these visual cues provided a much more satisfying combat experience. And we hope it helped solve one of our many feedbacks regarding 'combat feel'.

Runes can now be upgraded and deconstructed



The runes are perhaps one of your most important stat boosts to your gear. Previously players would find excess runes that they don't want and not enough of what they need. This system allows you to deconstruct those unwanted runes and use the materials to craft or upgrade the runes you need for your perfect build.

Players can modify their weapons!

Previously when you unlock a new codex or pommel at the forge, you are required to craft a brand new weapon. Now, players can modify their existing weapons with new codex effects, pommels, and weapon heads at the forge without needing to upgrade from level 1! This will allow you to quickly go back out there and test the effect of your newly modified weapon.

YOU CAN HIDE YOUR HELMET!



Now you can enjoy the benefits of your helmet and let your hair flow in the wind as you sail across the Sand Seas.

Fast Traveling have been improved



You can now quickly open a window that shows all of the Resonance Bells you have found in Talamhel and quickly travel there. Like before, you need to be near a Resonance Bell or in the Sand Seas to be able to fast travel by opening your world map.

There are two major updates to the Spell Blade.



The first is that you can now equip any Spell Blade Element for your Attack, Block and Dodge abilities. Players can now mix and match your Elements based on your combat preference!



The second is that Spell Blade Elements' levels now consume glint to upgrade, and no longer require spell gems.

We have completely removed the Spell Blade Gems that were previously used to level up your spell blades. The reason for this change is that through numerous playtests, we have found that players did not exactly feel rewarded with gem drops. Nor did it feel impactful when leveling up your spell blades. This was due to the fact that you simply were required to find the ones you needed by chance. A lot was left to luck.

The aim of this change is remove the random factor of this important combat mechanic and to allow our players to make choices on how to spend their glint as they progress through the game.

Sand Sea Loot



There are now crates that can be found scattered across the Sand Seas for extra rewards.

And some more, just to name a few!

All islands and environments have been given the extra love and care.

Widespread balance updates on all enemies, bosses, items, rewards and combat stats.

New weapon effects, talisman effects, armor effects, and brew effects have been added. And some existing effects have been changed.

More options in character creator.

Interface functionality has been enhanced, previous issues have been addressed, and new windows were created to streamline the functionalities.

Significant performance updates to improve frame rates and gameplay experience.

Added DLSS and FSR functionality.

These are just some of the improvements that you can expect in this PRE-1.0 Launch Update. More detailed patch notes will be provided at full release. And while you wait for that, we hope you enjoy this update as we prepare for launch on October 27, 2023!

Thank you for all the support you’ve given us throughout the past two years of Early Access. This journey through early access would not have been the same without you. We are so excited for you to experience Sands of Aura. This patch is for you!

Come hang out with us on our Official Discord and if you haven't already, be sure to Wishlist, it is a simple way to show your support. Tell you're friends! Tell your family! Sands of Aura is setting sail for 1.0!

Thank you for playing,