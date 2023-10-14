Reliefs The time of The Lemures 1.0 released!

Hello everyone!

It gives me great pleasure to announce that the game has been released from early access! It is now available in final version 1.0!

It's been a long and complex road, with over 10 years of work on this project and 5 years in early access. But after a lot of perseverance, motivation and passion, this game is now finished!

I hope you enjoy the work, the adventure, the atmosphere and the universe!

Early access version saves:

To all those who started a game during early access, before version 1.0.00. I recommend starting a new game if you want to get an overall feel for the game. Although your save games may work on this version, many changes to the setting and story elements mean that I can't guarantee that your previous save games will work.

The different versions of the game:

4 versions of the game have been released over the years. And with them, 3 different game engines.

Version 0.1, developed under Blender Game Engine, was the most advanced version before version 0.4. However, it had to be abandoned after 5 years of work due to an ageing game engine and serious crashes at game launch. This version was the first in early access.

Version 0.2, developed under UPBGE (Uchronia Project Blender Game Engine), was an updated version of the previous game engine. Unfortunately, after 1 year's work on this engine, further crashes occurred, and the game engine's slow updates meant that problems could not be quickly corrected. This version was therefore abandoned.

Version 0.3 was developed under a professional game engine, Unity 2019 in HDRP. After 1 year's work and the new possibilities and performance of the next version of the same engine, I decided to change versions.

Version 0.4 developed under Unity 2020 in HDRP. The change of engine enabled me to offer much larger, more detailed and realistic universes than the previous engines, with far superior performance. After more than 3 years' work, version 1.0 is the result.

It's worth noting that since the first early access version, 36 developer diaries have been created and 15 updates to version 0.4 have followed. Unfortunately, I haven't kept track of the number of updates made to previous versions of the game.

Version 1.0.00 note:

Demo:

The game's Demo has also been updated to version 1.0.00.

Achievements:

13 new achievements added.

Levels:

Added Minerva level.

End-of-game levels added.

Sun position changed in Somnus level.

Changed light intensity in Tutorial, Neptune, Temple, Somnus and Tellus levels.

Temple of Pluto level modified, number of portals and their locations changed.

Gameplay :

Fabric color change for the grappling rope. The fabric changes from red to light blue to help color-blind people visualize this aid element.

Music:

All music added to the game.

Interface:

Added the ability to disable scenery aids in the gameplay menu.

Vertical synchronization added to game options.

Graphics: