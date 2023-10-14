Carth Alpha 1.95e5

~Baked Light maps from Fires, Candles, and SFX

~Continued with Optimizations

~DLSS Tweaks and changes

~Fixed Gabriel Dialogue errors and mistakes

~Fixed Random quests

~A lot of map work around Viernes Castle

~Options Menu Adjustments

~Added Render Distance To Options Menu (Can give huge optimization gains with lower settings)

~Audio Adjustments

~Fixed NPCS sliding around for no reason

~NPC optimizations

~Horse Optimization

~Lighting Optimization

~Fixed bug where players showing incorrect or multiple weapons after a reload

~Fixed bugs related to quests and dialogue

~Fixed bug that caused huge lag when starting conversation

~New Poplar Forest Biome

~Reworked Birch Forest Biome

~Reworked Beech Forest Biome

~Reworked Road and Path Biomes

~Huge ram usage optimization

~We had began a setup for Steam Cloud saves

~Incorrect settings was causing over 2.5gbs of ram usage at all times

~For now will remove and revisit steam cloud save correctly

~Ultra settings ram usage from 7.5gbs down to around 5gbs of ram in test

~Fixed a bug with AI causing bad physics trigger reads that ended with bad performance

~Layer and tag changes for optimization

~Physics Matrix changes

~Setup Particle System Culling

~Fixed issue with On Trigger Stay physics checks

~Changed auto save interval to 5 mins

~Changed auto save image

~Fixed performance issue with networked rigid body script on fallen trees

~Added new Poplar biome to networking harvesting