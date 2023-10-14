Carth Alpha 1.95e5
~Baked Light maps from Fires, Candles, and SFX
~Continued with Optimizations
~DLSS Tweaks and changes
~Fixed Gabriel Dialogue errors and mistakes
~Fixed Random quests
~A lot of map work around Viernes Castle
~Options Menu Adjustments
~Added Render Distance To Options Menu (Can give huge optimization gains with lower settings)
~Audio Adjustments
~Fixed NPCS sliding around for no reason
~NPC optimizations
~Horse Optimization
~Lighting Optimization
~Fixed bug where players showing incorrect or multiple weapons after a reload
~Fixed bugs related to quests and dialogue
~Fixed bug that caused huge lag when starting conversation
~New Poplar Forest Biome
~Reworked Birch Forest Biome
~Reworked Beech Forest Biome
~Reworked Road and Path Biomes
~Huge ram usage optimization
~We had began a setup for Steam Cloud saves
~Incorrect settings was causing over 2.5gbs of ram usage at all times
~For now will remove and revisit steam cloud save correctly
~Ultra settings ram usage from 7.5gbs down to around 5gbs of ram in test
~Fixed a bug with AI causing bad physics trigger reads that ended with bad performance
~Layer and tag changes for optimization
~Physics Matrix changes
~Setup Particle System Culling
~Fixed issue with On Trigger Stay physics checks
~Changed auto save interval to 5 mins
~Changed auto save image
~Fixed performance issue with networked rigid body script on fallen trees
~Added new Poplar biome to networking harvesting
