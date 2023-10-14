 Skip to content

vivid/stasis update for 14 October 2023

vivid/stasis 2.2.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.2.2, which is just a bugfix update.

  • Quick Restart can now be used during the LIFE DEPLETED screen
  • Speed preview no longer resets when changing note speed
  • Speed preview now displays in System Options as well as Song Confirmation
  • Added a player title
  • Technical Stat display bars now tween between values
  • Changed something in Boundary Shatter
  • The Node Flowchart's last node position can now be reset by holding SHIFT when entering the flowchart
  • Note spawning code has been rewritten to run smoother
  • Fixed Discord Rich Presence not working
  • Fixed songs getting stuck at the end when trying to move to results screen
  • Fixed the Play Rate display on the results screen locking at 0
  • Fixed some crashes surrounding entering Boundary Shatter
  • Fixed a crash when moving from Episode 7.2 on the Node Flowchart
  • Fixed a bug with fallback song information not properly showing information for The Next Arcady
  • Fixed a case sensitivity issue with the unlock for Chapter 1's Duskbreaker challenge
  • Updated septima's jacket slightly
  • Changed a particularly stumping puzzle during the unlock for Chapter 2's Worldkeeper challenge
  • "Gate of Truth" no longer displays keyboard_string entry
  • Reduced the time between the LIFE DEPLETED screen appearing and transitioning to the results screen from 5.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds
  • Fixed a bug with the pause menu

Changed files in this update

