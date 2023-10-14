vivid/stasis 2.2.2 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 2.2.2, which is just a bugfix update.
- Quick Restart can now be used during the LIFE DEPLETED screen
- Speed preview no longer resets when changing note speed
- Speed preview now displays in System Options as well as Song Confirmation
- Added a player title
- Technical Stat display bars now tween between values
- Changed something in Boundary Shatter
- The Node Flowchart's last node position can now be reset by holding SHIFT when entering the flowchart
- Note spawning code has been rewritten to run smoother
- Fixed Discord Rich Presence not working
- Fixed songs getting stuck at the end when trying to move to results screen
- Fixed the Play Rate display on the results screen locking at 0
- Fixed some crashes surrounding entering Boundary Shatter
- Fixed a crash when moving from Episode 7.2 on the Node Flowchart
- Fixed a bug with fallback song information not properly showing information for The Next Arcady
- Fixed a case sensitivity issue with the unlock for Chapter 1's Duskbreaker challenge
- Updated septima's jacket slightly
- Changed a particularly stumping puzzle during the unlock for Chapter 2's Worldkeeper challenge
- "Gate of Truth" no longer displays keyboard_string entry
- Reduced the time between the LIFE DEPLETED screen appearing and transitioning to the results screen from 5.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds
- Fixed a bug with the pause menu
