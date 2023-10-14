 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 14 October 2023

Buy Feature Build V1.19

Build 12440220

-Added a feature where you can buy basic resources (Please let me know if you need other resources)
-Fixed butcher requirement build
-Added two hints in game to help progress (Sparkle animation)

