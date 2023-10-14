 Skip to content

Tribe: Primitive Builder update for 14 October 2023

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.17:

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a crash when loading the game where the shaman's hut was producing mushroom decotion.
  • Keyboard configuration save fix:
    -- It was being reset by other settings,
    -- There was a lack of information for individual saves.
  • Fixed the special building that opens the passage to Volcanic Land (it stopped working smoothly at 100+ frames per second).
  • Turkey has regained his voice.
  • Korean language updated (fixes for variables that were mistakenly translated).
  • Fixed double parenthesis in es-latam.
  • Changed the costs (leather 3 -> leather 1) of Altar elements in Sand Land.
    -- The total leather was 45 and is now 15.
  • Improved the appearance of the Sand Land altar during construction (one material was incorrect).
  • The wave rider spawns in the Ocean Gate even when the player visits Volcanic Land during the final quests.
    -- To ensure that the final conversation takes place in the Ocean Gate.
  • Improved collision on Ark leaves to prevent player blockage.
  • Improved clay fracture textures.
  • Moved map buttons for better positioning on 19:10 screens.
  • Improved collision on various cliffs and hanging rocks.
  • Easier access to the workshop campfire.
  • Fixed graphical glitches in the main menu.
  • Fixed rotation of the Obsidian statue in Volcano Land.
  • Adjusted brightness of taro plants at night.
  • Fixed several irregular shorelines along the Grass Land river.
  • Fixed bird sounds.
  • Enhanced lake reflections for Sand Land water.
  • Corrected fractured and glitched terrain in Volcano Land.
  • Accidentally left a stationary native mesh in Stone Land has been removed.

