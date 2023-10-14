Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.17:
- Fixed a crash when loading the game where the shaman's hut was producing mushroom decotion.
- Keyboard configuration save fix:
-- It was being reset by other settings,
-- There was a lack of information for individual saves.
- Fixed the special building that opens the passage to Volcanic Land (it stopped working smoothly at 100+ frames per second).
- Turkey has regained his voice.
- Korean language updated (fixes for variables that were mistakenly translated).
- Fixed double parenthesis in es-latam.
- Changed the costs (leather 3 -> leather 1) of Altar elements in Sand Land.
-- The total leather was 45 and is now 15.
- Improved the appearance of the Sand Land altar during construction (one material was incorrect).
- The wave rider spawns in the Ocean Gate even when the player visits Volcanic Land during the final quests.
-- To ensure that the final conversation takes place in the Ocean Gate.
- Improved collision on Ark leaves to prevent player blockage.
- Improved clay fracture textures.
- Moved map buttons for better positioning on 19:10 screens.
- Improved collision on various cliffs and hanging rocks.
- Easier access to the workshop campfire.
- Fixed graphical glitches in the main menu.
- Fixed rotation of the Obsidian statue in Volcano Land.
- Adjusted brightness of taro plants at night.
- Fixed several irregular shorelines along the Grass Land river.
- Fixed bird sounds.
- Enhanced lake reflections for Sand Land water.
- Corrected fractured and glitched terrain in Volcano Land.
- Accidentally left a stationary native mesh in Stone Land has been removed.
