Samira´s House update for 14 October 2023

Update 1.0.0.1

Update 1.0.0.1 · Build 12440112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bugs in the loading system have been resolved;

Inventory
VHS
Candles

Your progress will not be affected with this new update!

Changed files in this update

