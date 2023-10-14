 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Over Devil: Legend of the Sacred Stone update for 14 October 2023

Patch_1014

Share · View all patches · Build 12440082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the issue where the Anne's Side Story in Chapter Nine gets stuck halfway.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2102761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2102762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2102763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link