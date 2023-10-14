Watermelon Tree(?) Maybe

Hello,

I'm working on a new trailer for the campaign for Flock of Dogs, so that doesn't fit into a feature/bug list, but here's the other stuff I did:

Pumpkin patch started

Melon made

spig bug wings and improved line work

thinner slide

Regression grabbing double mops fixed

ForkTetro0 removed when coming back from fork to the grove

Level design redo at the fork (again again!)

Fixed lingering Show Hints cc for whale pilot

DashedLines permanently on now

Fixed no null check for nest dog

Pit always tries to summon old Flock

Better arrow nocking

Put balloon ring on festival

Preventing CATboxes from appearing when block buffet ends

Fixed "Injured" appearing on touch and also changed wording to "No Hearts"

"No Kiting Allowed" pops up at grove now

midweek build (I introduced some pretty silly issues and pushed a build a few days after last Friday to fix them):

Improved Flock Manual layout/visuals

Fixed getting on ladder from dogback

Regression with collision turned off on Fork

Adjusted area transitioners around Rossmoor levels

Preventing landing inside tree colliders with dogs

Can now grab multiple copies of walking mops on Fork

I hope that the next week I can have my trailer done, but the music will be delayed, so not sure when they will be finished.

-Max

P.S. It's 10 pm. I'm dangerously close to missing my Friday deadline for new builds, but I have succeeded! See you next week.