Flock of Dogs update for 14 October 2023

Watermelon Tree(?) Maybe

Flock of Dogs update for 14 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

I'm working on a new trailer for the campaign for Flock of Dogs, so that doesn't fit into a feature/bug list, but here's the other stuff I did:

  • Pumpkin patch started
  • Melon made
  • spig bug wings and improved line work
  • thinner slide
  • Regression grabbing double mops fixed
  • ForkTetro0 removed when coming back from fork to the grove
  • Level design redo at the fork (again again!)
  • Fixed lingering Show Hints cc for whale pilot
  • DashedLines permanently on now
  • Fixed no null check for nest dog
  • Pit always tries to summon old Flock
  • Better arrow nocking
  • Put balloon ring on festival
  • Preventing CATboxes from appearing when block buffet ends
  • Fixed "Injured" appearing on touch and also changed wording to "No Hearts"
  • "No Kiting Allowed" pops up at grove now

midweek build (I introduced some pretty silly issues and pushed a build a few days after last Friday to fix them):

  • Improved Flock Manual layout/visuals
  • Fixed getting on ladder from dogback
  • Regression with collision turned off on Fork
  • Adjusted area transitioners around Rossmoor levels
  • Preventing landing inside tree colliders with dogs
  • Can now grab multiple copies of walking mops on Fork

I hope that the next week I can have my trailer done, but the music will be delayed, so not sure when they will be finished.

-Max

P.S. It's 10 pm. I'm dangerously close to missing my Friday deadline for new builds, but I have succeeded! See you next week.

