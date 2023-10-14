Watermelon Tree(?) Maybe

Hello,
I'm working on a new trailer for the campaign for Flock of Dogs, so that doesn't fit into a feature/bug list, but here's the other stuff I did:
- Pumpkin patch started
- Melon made
- spig bug wings and improved line work
- thinner slide
- Regression grabbing double mops fixed
- ForkTetro0 removed when coming back from fork to the grove
- Level design redo at the fork (again again!)
- Fixed lingering Show Hints cc for whale pilot
- DashedLines permanently on now
- Fixed no null check for nest dog
- Pit always tries to summon old Flock
- Better arrow nocking
- Put balloon ring on festival
- Preventing CATboxes from appearing when block buffet ends
- Fixed "Injured" appearing on touch and also changed wording to "No Hearts"
- "No Kiting Allowed" pops up at grove now
midweek build (I introduced some pretty silly issues and pushed a build a few days after last Friday to fix them):
- Improved Flock Manual layout/visuals
- Fixed getting on ladder from dogback
- Regression with collision turned off on Fork
- Adjusted area transitioners around Rossmoor levels
- Preventing landing inside tree colliders with dogs
- Can now grab multiple copies of walking mops on Fork
I hope that the next week I can have my trailer done, but the music will be delayed, so not sure when they will be finished.
-Max
P.S. It's 10 pm. I'm dangerously close to missing my Friday deadline for new builds, but I have succeeded! See you next week.
Changed files in this update