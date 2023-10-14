 Skip to content

The Chad update for 14 October 2023

Post Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12439882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed post process for standability, more simplified
Fixed the height of some boxes on different levels
Fixed the readability and guidance at different levels
Fixed non-respawning barrels in level 5
Reduced health and spawn rate of shrines in levels 4-6
Reduced the number of spawners is level 4

