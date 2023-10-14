Changed post process for standability, more simplified
Fixed the height of some boxes on different levels
Fixed the readability and guidance at different levels
Fixed non-respawning barrels in level 5
Reduced health and spawn rate of shrines in levels 4-6
Reduced the number of spawners is level 4
The Chad update for 14 October 2023
Post Patch 1
