Feature Friday - October 13, 2023

206.4 - 'beta' branch

Added a new piece of furniture: wire extruder.

Added wire extruders to Grit Gate, Yla Haj's workshop, and the Yd Freehold.

We made several balance changes to the Horns mutation. Horns now costs 4 mutation points instead of 3.

Changed the damage scaling from 2d(3+[rank/2]) to 2d(3+[rank/3]).

Changed tho to-hit bonus scaling from +rank to +(rank/2)+1.

Changed bleed damage scaling from 1d2+(rank-4)/3 to 1d2+(rank-4)/4.

Changed the bleed save target from 20 + 3rank to 20 +2rank.

We made some balance changes to Single Weapon Fighting. Made all the stat requirements Strength OR Agility instead of just Agility.

Descreased skill point cost to 100sp.

Renamed Expert Strikes to Penetrating Strikes, increased the skill point cost to 200, and increased the stat requirement to 23.

Broke Weapon Mastery into two skills: Weapon Expertise and Weapon Mastery. Expertise costs 150sp and has a 21 stat req, gives 50% chance for a second attack. Mastery costs 300sp and has a 29 stat req, bumps the second attack chance up to 100%.

You can now make offhand attacks with horns and stingers even if Single Weapon Fighting is toggled on, but if you make either one your primary weapon, then you do not get offhand attacks with the swapped limb.

Made Penetrating Strikes no longer apply to non-creature walls.

Extra attacks from Weapon Expertise and Weapon Mastery now trigger off activated weapon abilities.

We made some balance changes to Multiweapon Fighting. Made all the stat requirements Strength OR Agility instead of just Agility.

Increased the stat requirements of Multiweapon Expertise and Multiweapon Mastery from 21 and 25 to 23 and 27, respectively.

Increased the skill point cost of Multiweapon Mastery from 150 to 200sp.

Gave the Girsh nephilim base resistances.

Gave portable wall a new tile.

When two spacetime vortices come into contact, they now explode instead of one being sucked into the other.

Stable, stationary spacetime vortices are now points of interest.

Creatures now refuse to chat or trade with you when they are on fire.

Kesehind now knows how to use the shield he carries.

Walking by flowers now refers to some flowers rather than a set of flowers.

Made some performance improvements to autoexplore.

Added a popup message when a companion fall down a pit.

Improved messaging when robots are affected by Sunder Mind.

Temporarily replaced overly long melee attack sounds.

Irisdual beam is now more audible through walls.

Fixed a bug that caused the legendary grand newfather's followers to be much lower level than they should have been.

Fixed a bug that caused lockups in autoexplore.

Fixed a bug that made Flaming Ray and Freezing Ray hands variants stop working after eating the Cloaca Surprise or Crystal Delight.

Fixed a bug that made the first deployment of a stasis grenade's stasis field be unaffected by normality.

Fixed a bug that brain brine to not be consumed upon drinking.

Fixed a bug that prevented entering clams.

Fixed a bug that caused the achievement for defeating a chrome pyramid to not be awarded.

Fixed a bug that caused you to be unable to attack with hooks for feet.

Fixed a bug that caused hooks for feet not to regenerate again.

Fixed a bug that caused irisdual beam's vfx to be delayed by the firing of other missile weapons.

Fixed missile weapon VFX from offscreen zones being displayed.

Fixed pagination controls on character generation screens.

Fixed a bug that would rarely cause an object to become invulnerable.

[]*Fixed a bug that would rarely cause a UI lockup when interaction with an object.

Fixed the spelling and capitalization of Dyvvrach's name in the fourth step of If, Then, Else.

Fixed a typo in a medassist module loading message.

[modding] The Consumer part now has the fields Message and FloatMessage for configuring its message log message and, optionally, a floating text message.

[modding] The parts Breeder, LeavesTrail, LeaveTrailWhileHasEffect, PopulationSpawner, and DeploymentGrenade all now support extended blueprint syntax (# can preface a comma-separated list of blueprints to select from, and @ can preface a population table name). The first four also have a new Range parameter that allows objects to be deployed at a randomizable range from the source.

[modding] ModSerene and ModHorrifying now work with existing equip slots configurations, adding a head and/or face requirement if not already present, rather than replacing existing configurations entirely.