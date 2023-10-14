PLAYSTYLE UPDATE (0.49)
Playstyle:
Select a playstyle that suits you. Difficulty is almost the same, just a matter of pacing. What Progressive mode means is you'll progress between screens and pages without interruption or time to try and think to solve unusual puzzles, get easier hints, etc. A fast paced back of space.
Rebalance of colors per region
- STS: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow
- ES: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan
- EM: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink
- FM: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown
- TKV: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass
- 6: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana
- 7: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana/Jambul/Skype
- 8:
- Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana/Jambul/Skype/Shit/Jeans/Pumpkin
Fixes:
- Fixed hints text showing outside of terminal
- Glow on Drone Icon
- Left arrow hint not disappearing unless you press left
Finally typing bos/disc/ser takes you to the server.
Changed files in this update