BACK OF SPACE update for 14 October 2023

PLAYSTYLE UPDATE (0.49)

Share · View all patches · Build 12439784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PLAYSTYLE UPDATE (0.49)


BACK OF SPACE DISCORD

Playstyle:

Select a playstyle that suits you. Difficulty is almost the same, just a matter of pacing. What Progressive mode means is you'll progress between screens and pages without interruption or time to try and think to solve unusual puzzles, get easier hints, etc. A fast paced back of space.

Rebalance of colors per region
  • STS: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow
  • ES: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan
  • EM: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink
  • FM: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown
  • TKV: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass
  • 6: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana
  • 7: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana/Jambul/Skype
  • 8:
  • Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana/Jambul/Skype/Shit/Jeans/Pumpkin
Fixes:
  • Fixed hints text showing outside of terminal
  • Glow on Drone Icon
  • Left arrow hint not disappearing unless you press left

Finally typing bos/disc/ser takes you to the server.

Changed files in this update

