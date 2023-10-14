PLAYSTYLE UPDATE (0.49)



BACK OF SPACE DISCORD

Playstyle:

Select a playstyle that suits you. Difficulty is almost the same, just a matter of pacing. What Progressive mode means is you'll progress between screens and pages without interruption or time to try and think to solve unusual puzzles, get easier hints, etc. A fast paced back of space.

Rebalance of colors per region

STS: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow

ES: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan

EM: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink

FM: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown

TKV: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass

6: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana

7: Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana/Jambul/Skype

8:

Red/Green/Blue/Yellow/Purple/Cyan/Orange/Pink/White/Brown/Blood/Snow/Grass/Flamingo/Banana/Jambul/Skype/Shit/Jeans/Pumpkin

Fixes:

Fixed hints text showing outside of terminal

Glow on Drone Icon

Left arrow hint not disappearing unless you press left

Finally typing bos/disc/ser takes you to the server.