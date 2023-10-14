- Fixed a case where double-clicking on a script in character editing did not open it.
- Fixed a case in which a number input with leading 0's was treated as an octal number (0x is treated as a hexadecimal number).
- Added an option to script command "Attack, Shot or Child" to pass your ParamAB.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the window from opening when reopening the project.
Shooting Game Builder update for 14 October 2023
Patch note 1.0.16.100
Patchnotes via Steam Community
