Shooting Game Builder update for 14 October 2023

Patch note 1.0.16.100

This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed a case where double-clicking on a script in character editing did not open it.
  • Fixed a case in which a number input with leading 0's was treated as an octal number (0x is treated as a hexadecimal number).
  • Added an option to script command "Attack, Shot or Child" to pass your ParamAB.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the window from opening when reopening the project.

