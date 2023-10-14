-Fixed bug on Weed
-Sleep now shows up during days
-Chest Space upgrade now increase to +10
-Animals talk feature will disappear when talking but reappear when maxing out animal stats. This is to signal players to talk to animals again when requirements are met.
-Added Global bag increase +5. Helps with previous patch with old save files.
Harvest Island update for 14 October 2023
Quality of Life Build V1.18
