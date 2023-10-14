 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Island update for 14 October 2023

Quality of Life Build V1.18

Share · View all patches · Build 12439650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug on Weed
-Sleep now shows up during days
-Chest Space upgrade now increase to +10
-Animals talk feature will disappear when talking but reappear when maxing out animal stats. This is to signal players to talk to animals again when requirements are met.
-Added Global bag increase +5. Helps with previous patch with old save files.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1292501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link