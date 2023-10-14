Patch 1.046, Also a separate channel for testing updates...

Changelog:

Upgrade menu - Most video previews have been updated with up to date animations, the videos have also been recompressed to reduce their size on the disc.

Quickfixed - Boss 02, Lil Dee O Jay not activating his projectils and overall breaking. That was on me.

Note:

Since there's an occasional chance of an oversight, I am making a separate channel for testing updates a day before they are being pushed to main. I'd rather not cause an occasional inconvenience to players.

This one update goes to live, since it contains no code changes beside the quickfix.

If you wish to access it the Beta channel, you'll be able to do it via the settings menu.

Click on properties.

In Beta participations Pick beta_one_update_ahead_usually branch in the , and your game will be recieving less stable updates for testing.

I appreciate everyone's help in catching some of the bugs, and I do understand the frustrations whenever they seem to not be fully fixed or get a new issue, so this channel will be used for extra testing on the client outside of the Editor, where I usually do tests myself to ensure the updates ship without any new bugs.

Maybe it is a bit radical and, but I do really strive to improve the game, and I feel like that's a better way of doing it.

After tests (usually a day), the updates will be pushed to main. The reason why this is happening is also because there was an issue with the last patch, the hotfix for this issue has been pushed out by now, by the way.

(Here's hope no one else experienced it.)