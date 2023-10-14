 Skip to content

Untitled Ghost Game update for 14 October 2023

2023 Halloween Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12439543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions
-Added private lobbies
-Added new ghost type: "Ecsed"
Special ability: Different voice line for spiritbox
-Added new map: "Corpse Graveyard"
-Added new bits of lore
-Added new menu background
-Added 2 new skins
-Added new menu theme (It has a guitar solo)
-Added "No response..." text to spiritbox when used without response
-Added little 'cha ching' noise to buying skins
-Added halloween themed decorations in all the maps

Fixes
-Fixed the randomly being set to level 1 glitch
-Fixed controls not changing
-Fixed daily quests
-Fixed spiritbox responding when it shouldn't
-Fixed able to get temps before ghost hunt
-Fixed leveling system
-Fixed lots of typos
-Fixed money glitch (I think)
-Fixed generator not being synced
-Fixed mirror glitching out items (I think)
-Fixed sink not making noise on any maps
-Fixed colliders on mall map
-Fixed promocodes, making them replace spaces automatically
-Fixed weird issue with in-game text box being hard to click

Changes
-Changed all items' minimum activity threshold higher to make games last longer than 20-30 seconds (but hopefully not too long)
-Completely overhauled the back-end of the store, making it so much more streamline

