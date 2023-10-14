2023 Halloween Update!

Additions

-Added private lobbies

-Added new ghost type: "Ecsed"

Special ability: Different voice line for spiritbox

-Added new map: "Corpse Graveyard"

-Added new bits of lore

-Added new menu background

-Added 2 new skins

-Added new menu theme (It has a guitar solo)

-Added "No response..." text to spiritbox when used without response

-Added little 'cha ching' noise to buying skins

-Added halloween themed decorations in all the maps

Fixes

-Fixed the randomly being set to level 1 glitch

-Fixed controls not changing

-Fixed daily quests

-Fixed spiritbox responding when it shouldn't

-Fixed able to get temps before ghost hunt

-Fixed leveling system

-Fixed lots of typos

-Fixed money glitch (I think)

-Fixed generator not being synced

-Fixed mirror glitching out items (I think)

-Fixed sink not making noise on any maps

-Fixed colliders on mall map

-Fixed promocodes, making them replace spaces automatically

-Fixed weird issue with in-game text box being hard to click

Changes

-Changed all items' minimum activity threshold higher to make games last longer than 20-30 seconds (but hopefully not too long)

-Completely overhauled the back-end of the store, making it so much more streamline