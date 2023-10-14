V5-3314 changelog

Fixed the bug that the bounty system could not cancel the bounty

Fixed the bug that the 24 solar terms time was out of sync

Added the function of default-free cancellation. This value is automatically restored daily for play time

Official opening [Demon Soul Altar]

[Demon Soul Altar] can obtain high-grade equipment. The difficulty is not low. It is recommended that the Taoists of the lowest [Transformation Realm] realm team up to challenge

[Demon Soul Altar] opens every 3 hours. Each entrance is open for 30 minutes, closed after 30 minutes, unable to enter and return

Please enter the entrance of

[Demon Soul Altar] from the dragon head in the [Demon Soul Altar] area

[Demon Soul Altar] emergencies can be escaped through [ESC->Unjammed].

The entire area of

[Demon Soul Altar] belongs to the unlimited battle area. Quick items and skill configurations cannot be changed.Before entering, be sure to organize your storage bag and configure the exercises and consumables you carry

The entire area of

[Demon Soul Altar] is also unable to browse the world map, and more functional restrictions will be added in the future