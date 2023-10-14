 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Big Klondike update for 14 October 2023

1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12439440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spider Solitaire

  • Fixed an issue where miss matched suits could be counted as "Completed"
  • Added Layout Selector and Custom Layout Selector (Paid only)
  • Added Buy reminders in non-intrusive spots for Trial mode

Changed files in this update

Big Klondike Content Windows Depot 1706341
  • Loading history…
Big Klondike Depot macOS Depot 1706342
  • Loading history…
Big Klondike Depot Linux Depot 1706343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link