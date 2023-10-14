- Change UI
- Challenge room bug fix and raised the probability
- Add skill sword and short sword
- Change chat
- Final boss's last pattern has been modified.
- Bug fix
Two Moon : Space Rabbit update for 14 October 2023
Update Note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
