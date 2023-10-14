 Skip to content

Two Moon : Space Rabbit update for 14 October 2023

Update Note

Build 12439429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Change UI
  2. Challenge room bug fix and raised the probability
  3. Add skill sword and short sword
  4. Change chat
  5. Final boss's last pattern has been modified.
  6. Bug fix

