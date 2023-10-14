Features/ Patches in 1.3:
Added Audi R8
Added Time of Day Sync on start
Added Sky Camera
Improved Settings
Added Icons
Fixed Gas Bug
Fixed Address Issues and glitches
Fixed Teleporting respawn glitch
Fixed Quit Button
Fixed UI
Fixed Settings Closing
Fixed Cart Handling
EarthKart update for 14 October 2023
EarthKart 1.3 is Live!
