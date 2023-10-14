Big Memory & Perf update! Faster boats! Inventory filter!

This update is a collection of a lot of improvements to memory and performance over the last month.

There are also some Quality of life updates and bug fixes.

An inventory filter option is now in the UI for player inventory and Crates.

Boats are much faster now that loading is faster when heading to new islands.

A fun side affect of the optimizations is the disc size of the game is now smaller than before.

v0.8.2

-Setup a Inventory Item filter button for crates and player inventory.

-Boats have 50% more base speed.

-Updated cloud shaders.

-Lots of memory optimizations and improvements which will also help with perf on older machines

-Improved gamepad menu controls

-Fixed a bug in the grass rendering where after going to another island it could become offset and not always render.

-Improved texture quality (mipmap logic) for various UI images when running with lower texture memory settings.

-Shader optimizations/perf improvements

-Misc language translation improvements and fixes

-Fixed game not holding to 30fps when set to vsync 30 in Settings

-Fixed a rendering bug where distant lods could render wrong or cause rendering issues.

-Fixed a mission menu bug where if a computer was too fast (over 200 fps), it wouldnt animate in the text correctly.

-Fixed screen space reflections on water so they show up correctly.

-Improved Vsync logic to make the main menu more responsive on lower end machines and to make loading a bit faster in some cases.

-Exit game logic improvements to try and improve the odd exit stall that can sometimes happen.

-Fixed FireFlower not always exploding correctly after switching worlds and a specific combo of damaging fire flower plants.