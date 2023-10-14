Build 619 Changelog - UI3.0 RC3.1

Changes
Added a setting to make battery widget always show details in Settings / Wrist / Battery Widget
Added a setting to make battery widget default to showing percentage details instead of time estimate in Settings / Wrist / Battery Widget
Clicking on the battery widget will now toggle between Time Estimate and battery percentage.
Battery time estimate now takes into account charging and will provide an estimated time left until fully charged.
If supported by the Windows installation, captures will no longer have a yellow border around them on the desktop.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a capture issue that may have caused hanging / freezing when managing desktops.
Please note: This is a release candidate! That means that this build is considered close to being ready to ship! Please test!!!!!
Changed depots in privatebeta branch