XSOverlay update for 14 October 2023

Build 619 Changelog - UI3.0 RC3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

  • Added a setting to make battery widget always show details in Settings / Wrist / Battery Widget

  • Added a setting to make battery widget default to showing percentage details instead of time estimate in Settings / Wrist / Battery Widget

  • Clicking on the battery widget will now toggle between Time Estimate and battery percentage.

  • Battery time estimate now takes into account charging and will provide an estimated time left until fully charged.

  • If supported by the Windows installation, captures will no longer have a yellow border around them on the desktop.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a capture issue that may have caused hanging / freezing when managing desktops.

Please note: This is a release candidate! That means that this build is considered close to being ready to ship! Please test!!!!!

