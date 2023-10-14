 Skip to content

Fraymakers update for 14 October 2023

EA Update v0.5.18 - Camera Shake and Controller Dash and Trigger Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12439198 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crash Fixes

Online Lobby

  • Fixed crash that could occur when a disconnect from the lobby happened during a match.

General

Camera Shake

  • Reworked camera shake logic.
  • Camera now shakes when players are hit. Light, medium and heavy hits cause the camera to shake differently.
  • If you’d prefer the camera stay put, camera shake can still be disabled in the gameplay options menu.

Controllers

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where analog triggers could stick in a pressed state if the trigger was released quickly (primarily prevalent in the SDL build).
  • Fixed bug that incorrectly caused a dash input if you held forward while in the air and through to landing.
  • Fixed bug that incorrectly caused a dash input if you held forward during an attack animation.

Gamecube / Mayflash

  • The grab input on Mayflash devices now defaults to just the Z button on newly created profiles.
  • The A and B buttons now properly default to the Attack and Special inputs respectively on newly created profiles.

Playable Characters

Octodad

  • Up Special Air
  • Restored missing grabbed foe visuals.

