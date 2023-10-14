EA Update v0.5.18 - Camera Shake and Controller Dash and Trigger Bug Fixes!

Crash Fixes
Online Lobby
- Fixed crash that could occur when a disconnect from the lobby happened during a match.
General
Camera Shake
- Reworked camera shake logic.
- Camera now shakes when players are hit. Light, medium and heavy hits cause the camera to shake differently.
- We’re keeping an eye on these values since they’re brand new - let us know what you think using https://fraymakers.com/feedback.
- If you’d prefer the camera stay put, camera shake can still be disabled in the gameplay options menu.
Controllers
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where analog triggers could stick in a pressed state if the trigger was released quickly (primarily prevalent in the SDL build).
- Fixed bug that incorrectly caused a dash input if you held forward while in the air and through to landing.
- Fixed bug that incorrectly caused a dash input if you held forward during an attack animation.
Gamecube / Mayflash
- The grab input on Mayflash devices now defaults to just the Z button on newly created profiles.
- The A and B buttons now properly default to the Attack and Special inputs respectively on newly created profiles.
Playable Characters
Octodad
- Up Special Air
- Restored missing grabbed foe visuals.
