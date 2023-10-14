 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Cuck update for 14 October 2023

0.10.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12439051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with Polychromatic Funky Pop showing as gray. Added alternate way to reach it.
  • Fixed Beer Exploit achievement.
  • Fixed No Call No Show achievement for new saves (old saves will need to do the trigger condition 8 times instead of 1).
  • New textures inside Arcade.
  • Flozz emote fixed.
  • Battery dialog in Chinatown will no longer appear prematurely.
  • Inventory file is now also deleted when the savefile + backup are corrupted.

Known bug: Spray Paint graffiti is not rotated properly, idk how to fix it.

Changed files in this update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Content Depot 1141551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link