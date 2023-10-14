0.10.2 Patch Notes

- Fixed bug with Polychromatic Funky Pop showing as gray. Added alternate way to reach it.
- Fixed Beer Exploit achievement.
- Fixed No Call No Show achievement for new saves (old saves will need to do the trigger condition 8 times instead of 1).
- New textures inside Arcade.
- Flozz emote fixed.
- Battery dialog in Chinatown will no longer appear prematurely.
- Inventory file is now also deleted when the savefile + backup are corrupted.
Known bug: Spray Paint graffiti is not rotated properly, idk how to fix it.
