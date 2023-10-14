0.2.1b - Hotfixes (also brb gotta go move again)

-
Updated Gardener unlock condition tooltip to correctly say that Gardener can be unlocked at the Final Fountain. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)
-
Fixed Quick Infusion tooltip claiming it was still a prototype and referring to the removed Forge Machine. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)
-
Fixed Gardener not unlocking properly for client players. (Reported by GraveCarver.)
-
Fixed Dragon getting permanently stuck on top of the Pocket Dimension if a player warped there during the Strafe attack. (Reported by GraveCarver.)
-
Fixed locked Eternal Seals being pickable and seal icons being slightly off-center. (Reported by ツ気持ちツ.)
-
Fixed the Seal menu being openable while already open. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)
(no more patches for a few days, not gonna have PC access until done with moving. i'm sure nothing will break :) -Mag)
