Gatedelvers update for 14 October 2023

0.2.1b - Hotfixes (also brb gotta go move again)

Share · View all patches · Build 12438921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated Gardener unlock condition tooltip to correctly say that Gardener can be unlocked at the Final Fountain. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

  • Fixed Quick Infusion tooltip claiming it was still a prototype and referring to the removed Forge Machine. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

  • Fixed Gardener not unlocking properly for client players. (Reported by GraveCarver.)

  • Fixed Dragon getting permanently stuck on top of the Pocket Dimension if a player warped there during the Strafe attack. (Reported by GraveCarver.)

  • Fixed locked Eternal Seals being pickable and seal icons being slightly off-center. (Reported by ツ気持ちツ.)

  • Fixed the Seal menu being openable while already open. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

(no more patches for a few days, not gonna have PC access until done with moving. i'm sure nothing will break :) -Mag)

