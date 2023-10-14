0.2.1b - Hotfixes (also brb gotta go move again)

Updated Gardener unlock condition tooltip to correctly say that Gardener can be unlocked at the Final Fountain. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)

Fixed Quick Infusion tooltip claiming it was still a prototype and referring to the removed Forge Machine. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

Fixed Gardener not unlocking properly for client players. (Reported by GraveCarver.)

Fixed Dragon getting permanently stuck on top of the Pocket Dimension if a player warped there during the Strafe attack. (Reported by GraveCarver.)

Fixed locked Eternal Seals being pickable and seal icons being slightly off-center. (Reported by ツ気持ちツ.)