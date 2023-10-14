Update 111e8 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!
Have an incremental Experimental Build for you folks this week. It's a little light because... well we've already done 3 other hotfix builds during the week, as we're trying to iterate on the competitive character as fast as possible.
Anywho, deets on the update and what we're up to in the devlog. (Does anyone actually read this summaries? I never actually know).
Have a wonderful weekend!
-Anton
TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
- Right click H3 in Steam
- Go to Properties
- Click Betas
- Click The Dropdown
- Select Experimental!
Full Changelog - Update 111e8
Additions:
- Added New Platform Controller Detection: Quest 3 Controllers.
- Added New Control Option: Controller Display Mode Override
Changes:
- [TnH] Hold Wave Leader Sosigs are now only active one at a time, essentially as ‘raid bosses’
- [TnH] Changed Scoring Rubric to Emphasize Kill Score & Kill Style Scoring a bit more
- Sosig M79, Sosig RG6 and Sosig Frag Grenade explosions have been reduced in peak damage output to prevent them from commonly 1-hit killing the player.
- Scalpel Drum Magazine changed to default to carrying 00 Buck instead of SWAG-12 to prevent it circumventing TNH ammo limitations
Changes To Tournament Toby:
- Changed Hold 5 enemy sequencing to have Heavy Operators only for Squad Leaders, ensuring there is only ever one of them.
- Tweaked Spawn Cadences for Holds 4 & 5
Fixes:
- Fixed incorrect Metadata ids for Cryo Squilliders
- Fixed metadata error for Wiener Squarrel
- Fixed incorrect fired collision sound for some 84mm ammo
- Fixed chamber proxy scaling that was causing clipping for RG6
- Fixed Missing tags on Fal Tactical, P762, M1Shorty16
- Fixed IPSICK spawning with extra picatinny sight
- Fixed odd issues with Smoke Grenades
Known Issues:
- Game crashes on close for many users (This is a SteamVR bug they need to fix)
- Note that Virtual Desktop functions via the old Oculus PC SDK and cannot actually detect and pass through information about specific controller types. Thus people playing with Quest 3
