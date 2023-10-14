Chronicles of Vaeltaja Hot Fix v.0.5.8.4

Fixed a bug caused by previous hot fix that didn't show right battle backgrounds depending on the time of day.
Known issues:
- Lake road still has old battle backgrounds that doesn't change depending on the time of day.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug caused by previous hot fix that didn't show right battle backgrounds depending on the time of day.
Known issues:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update