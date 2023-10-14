Patch v.1.1.191

Greetings Lampbearers,

We've worked diligently to fix some of the issues that unfortunately have affected some of our players.

Rest assured that our commitment to enabling as many people as possible to immerse themselves in our game world is what drives our passion.

Thanks to the data provided to our "Sentry" bug database by players who clicked "send" on the crash report pop-up, we've been able to identify four main issues:

Non-Updated Drivers.

Lords of the Fallen is powered by UE5, a high-end technology that requires the latest GPU drivers. We've observed that the majority of crashes result from outdated drivers.

That's why, starting now, when the game launches, it checks for the installed drivers and prompts an update if they are not up to date, redirecting to the respective GPU providers: Nvidia or AMD

Frame Generation Stability

Despite our eagerness to provide players with the latest technologies, Sentry noticed that Frame Generation is also leading to crashes under specific conditions.

We have decided to temporarily deactivate Frame Generation until our collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to deliver more stable drivers. This action is intended to prevent the crashes that some players are experiencing with their brand-new 40 series GPUs.

Unidentified GPU crashes

An engine error that could occur with certain 30 and 40 series GPUs, causing the game to crash even with auto-set graphics, has been partially addressed.

EPIC has promptly provided us with a patch that includes additional fail-safes to prevent those crashes, and it's been integrated to resolve most of these crashes.

We've also observed that quite a few players enable settings that their rigs cannot handle, especially in terms of VRAM. If you experience instability, low frame rates, or even crashes (especially DX12 crashes), simply click on "AUTO-SET" within the Graphics Settings, and this will most likely resolve your issues.



Crash after first cinematic

An issue with the engine code related to the calculation of Pipeline State Objects (PSOs) has been identified in Sentry. This issue resulted in crashes when shaders were being compiled after the first cinematic of the game.

EPIC has been swift and efficient in providing a solution, which has now been integrated into the game and should resolve the majority of cases.

However, if the issue still persists, we've provided a workaround to allow you to access the game. Please note that this workaround may result in some micro-freezes the first time you enter a new area of the game. To deactivate PSOs calculation, please follow these steps:

a. Right click on the game in your Library

b. Click on Properties

c. In the General tab, enter the following modifier in the Launch Options text box: -nopsos

Please refer to our Performance Troubleshooting Steps if you are still experiencing issues.

Performance

The lingering VFX from the Barrage of Echoes eyeball explosion could persist for an extended period, potentially impacting performance if abused.

Balancing

The two gap-closing attacks of the Bringers of Stillness and Scarlet Shadows have been slightly nerfed to reduce their punishing nature when attacking from their own shadow.

The damage output of Charred Spirits in the Lower Calrath has been slightly nerfed, reducing it from 80 to 64. This adjustment is made to compensate for the fact that these Charred Spirits are the most aggressive among the "walking corpse" type enemies.

All "walking corpses" have had their charged attack damage reduced from 1.18 to 0.8. This change has been made because their animations did not accurately reflect the danger of the hit. Additionally, their anticipation animations have been slightly adjusted for better readability.

The hitbox of the Sunless Skein working forces has been better adjusted, as it was felt that it was spawning just a few frames too early.

The Barrage of Echoes (eyeball umbral spell) has received an additional failsafe to ensure they always explode upon hitting any environmental element.

Adjusted the hit direction of some projectiles to prevent the player from hit-reacting in an undesired direction. This change is purely cosmetic.

Ruiner's fire shield attack and jump knockdown attack have been slightly reduced in damage. However, his standard damage has been slightly buffed from 81-95. This adjustment aims to maintain the challenge while reducing the occurrence of one-shots in later regions of the game.

Bosses

The Spurned Progeny has undergone a minor adjustment to ensure that he never interrupts one of his combos, regardless of the player's actions.

The arena where the trio of secret bosses is concealed at a hidden location has been adjusted to enhance their navigation within the space. Additionally, they are now capable of exiting the column in their shadow form. In essence, these changes make them more formidable adversaries.

PVP

To provide more options when facing a skilled "parrier," we have disabled the ability to parry other players' kicks.

3D Photo Mode

Photo Mode no longer has a small black line in the bottom right corner.

Visuals

After an optimization, the Pieta chest armor has regained the correct IDs for the tincts, allowing tincts to be properly applied to it.

Fixed a nanite mesh on the 3D Gallery background that was incorrectly set up, eliminating white dot artifacts.

Audio

Umbral stigmas now have a more pleasant sound for their activation and deactivation.

Steamdeck

Steam Deck now features a virtual keyboard.

In Light we Walk.

