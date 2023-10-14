 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 14 October 2023

Enjoy 3 FREE Autumn Jigsaws!

14 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3 Fall themed jigsaws added to the game for FREE for all to enjoyvːUltimatePieceː

Find under the FREE PUZZLES tab in the main menu ːHintTokenː




Enjoy! ːgoldenpuzzlepieceː

