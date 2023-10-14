Revision's 8 Year Anniversary, Update 1.7.3

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Levels:
- Fixed missing Helios ending effects and screen shake.
- Gibbing Lebedev closes the goal to assassinate him.
- Improved performance in Lucky Money.
- Improved performance on Ocean Lab surface.
- Improved camera angles for M2 UNATCOGrenade1Meet.
Gameplay:
- Fixed health display breaking in multiplayer.
- Fixed potential for scopes to have a scaling size of 0 on 4k monitors.
Misc:
- Prevented semi-colons in save names.
- Improved inventory UX when using real-time UI.
- Increased CacheSizeMegs to improve performance.
- Potential improvements for mouse sensitivity.
- Removed an arbitrary limit allowing only 16 digits to be entered into a keypad.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update