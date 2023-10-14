 Skip to content

Deus Ex: Revision update for 14 October 2023

Revision's 8 Year Anniversary, Update 1.7.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Levels:

  • Fixed missing Helios ending effects and screen shake.
  • Gibbing Lebedev closes the goal to assassinate him.
  • Improved performance in Lucky Money.
  • Improved performance on Ocean Lab surface.
  • Improved camera angles for M2 UNATCOGrenade1Meet.

Gameplay:

  • Fixed health display breaking in multiplayer.
  • Fixed potential for scopes to have a scaling size of 0 on 4k monitors.

Misc:

  • Prevented semi-colons in save names.
  • Improved inventory UX when using real-time UI.
  • Increased CacheSizeMegs to improve performance.
  • Potential improvements for mouse sensitivity.
  • Removed an arbitrary limit allowing only 16 digits to be entered into a keypad.

