Nucleares update for 14 October 2023

New energy generation and management system

14 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game module:

  • Added generated power management: new resistance bank, new power transformers, new voltage control, new demand fulfillment.

The following improvements have been made:

  • Improved zoom mode, now you can calibrate the distance and maintain the last zoom level used.

  • Modified the reward calculation for completed objectives depending on the player's level.

  • Modified the payment of claimable prizes. They are now credited automatically at the end of the day.

  • Modified the service level calculation. Voltage non-compliance is now penalized.

  • Modified exceeded demand tolerance. Now the city can disconnect from the plant.

  • Redesigned the main service compliance dashboard.

  • Added "Energy Distribution" and "Excess power generation" entries to the tablet help app.

  • Removed maintenance report pagination.

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed bug of taking fall damage when going down stairs.

  • Fixed bug of hand position on some controls in the control room.

  • Fixed bug that caused too many catastrophe events in a row.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

