New energy generation and management system

New game module:
- Added generated power management: new resistance bank, new power transformers, new voltage control, new demand fulfillment.
The following improvements have been made:
Improved zoom mode, now you can calibrate the distance and maintain the last zoom level used.
Modified the reward calculation for completed objectives depending on the player's level.
Modified the payment of claimable prizes. They are now credited automatically at the end of the day.
Modified the service level calculation. Voltage non-compliance is now penalized.
Modified exceeded demand tolerance. Now the city can disconnect from the plant.
Redesigned the main service compliance dashboard.
Added "Energy Distribution" and "Excess power generation" entries to the tablet help app.
Removed maintenance report pagination.
The following bugs have been fixed:
Fixed bug of taking fall damage when going down stairs.
Fixed bug of hand position on some controls in the control room.
Fixed bug that caused too many catastrophe events in a row.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
