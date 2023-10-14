Update 1.1.2 Hotfix

Track editor and Steam workshop

Added track scroll on buttons A, D.

Changed default in-game volume for custom tracks.

Added difficulties for user tracks. New sorting based on difficulties.

Added a new tab “Player's choice” near a steam workshop.

Added new search in track name or author name.

The new tab Player’s Choice contains hand picked items from all steam workshop files. It is the maps that we choose with correct bpm, timing and not auto generated marker maps. For now, we are checking all the tracks (not all the time) and will pick new items for the collection. Most voted items will get to the Player’s Choice!

Now you can add difficulty to your tracks. You can update existing item difficulty on the Update Track Info page in the track editor or directly in the workshop.

Added track editor customization

Now you can add your image for track editor background and change color and opacity for it. This feature requires a DLC Supporter pack.

Updated German localization by @shadez.

Huuuuge update on Ukrainian localization by @pavdam and @Rootovich. Thank you so much guys!

Bugfixes

Fixed endless “New track starts!” interface

Fixed wrong image in the track preview.

Fixed playing song on leaving practice.

Fixed incorrect negative experience in level progression.

Fixed wrong scope arrow.

Fixed possible crash on adding new tracks; crashes in track editor; crash on saving track in custom track selection.

If you will still experience crashes in track editor or on custom tracks in-game - let us know! The fastest way is to write to us in our Discord.