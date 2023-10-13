Q.U.B.E. Create update v0.4.32.271

Share · View all patches · Build 12438685 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 23:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Update notes for Q.U.B.E. Create v0.4.32.271

NEW FEATURE: - Added music player selection options for custom levels. Accessible from the World Properties menu. Songs will preview when clicking on them. Songs will only play during Play Mode or in Published levels.

Updated overall lighting, and updated shadows so they aren't so dark overall.

Added Credits screen in menu.

Updated menus with consistent headers & styles.

Added object name text UI when an object is selected.

Goal area fixes.

Moving component fixes.

Added basic chamber door that can be activated/deactivated by weight switches etc.

Added actor culling distance ranging from 12000 to 20000 units to aid performance.

Added light culling to aid performance.

Turned off casting of shadows by default on point lights, spot lights, and light panels. Added option to cast shadows on individual lights.

Added lighting options in light panels.

Changed orange light panel to be a cracked/broken down styled panel.

Weight switch attachment beam fix & optimisation.

Fixed collision issue with Lift.

Added code methods to change material colours of light panels.

Added colour picker to geometry and modular meshes.

Added colour picker to lights and light panel options.

Added teleporter as a method to end the level.

Potential fix for World/Local Space UI getting stuck when loading up a new level.

