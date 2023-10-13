 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Riff XR update for 13 October 2023

Salvador Dali COG is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12438660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. In the Riff XR Gallery the simulation the iconic artist himself is now available for inspiration.

  2. Added stability to the SDK map preview

  3. Increased the player counts and stability on all dedicated servers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2182791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link