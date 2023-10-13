-
In the Riff XR Gallery the simulation the iconic artist himself is now available for inspiration.
-
Added stability to the SDK map preview
-
Increased the player counts and stability on all dedicated servers
Riff XR update for 13 October 2023
Salvador Dali COG is Here!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2182791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update