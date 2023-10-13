Update Notes for 10-13-2023

-the jump bug has been fixed. If you'd like to see that come back as an ability just mention it in the comments.

-the in-game HUD has been simplified and enlarged to make it easier to read especially for combat. The frames per second counter is in the upper left hand corner now. The Pause Menu was also tweaked a bit to make it easier to read.

-the jetpack ability has a little starting boost now. This should make it a little easier to jetpack off of the ground now rather than having to jump and jetpack like it was before. Since you have a starter boost, you can also maintain your height a bit better now with the jetpack by tapping it on and off as needed. This should help you move a bit more forward with the jetpack too.

-some extra "game juice" was added to jumps, double jumps, landing, dashing, gliding, jetpacking, pinging, shooting, and sword swinging. This should make the core of the game more fun and satisfying.

-there is a ruins mystery element in the desert city now. Some other level design and combat elements in the level were improved.

-other small bug fixes and improvements