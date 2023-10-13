Release Notes for 10/13/2023

[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to agents, gloves, and stickers
- The Accept Match popup will now show server information if latency is notably high
- Fixed a bug where ping calculations were incorrect in Sydney which resulted in players connecting to distant data centers
- Added a list of nearest official datacenters under the "Max Acceptable Matchmaking Ping" setting
- Fixed a bug where the Perfect World region selection popup wouldn't save the last selection state
- Fixed the defuser not showing up on the scoreboard
Changed files in this update