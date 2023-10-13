Released – 10/14 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

In our continuous effort to enhance your gaming experience,

we’re rolling out another hotfix patch to address a few bugs and implement improvements.

Your feedback and support in our community pages have been invaluable,

and we’re committed to making ‘Dave the Diver’ even more enjoyable for all our divers.

Thank you for your dedication to the game.

If you're experiencing an abnormal amount of crashes,

please follow the guide in the link below to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

[Steps on How To Verify Integrity of Game Files]

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.1.1118

Mac OS: v1.0.1.234.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[Improvements]

1) Missions

* [Chapter 6] Improved the gameplay mechanics and difficulty of the [spoiler]‘Lure Selgio’[/spoiler] minigame so that divers would have an easier time understanding the mission objective and playing the minigame.

2) Controller Vibration Improvements

* Improved the vibrations of controllers for certain weapons and boss fights.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Bosses

* [After Chapter 7] Fixed an issue where the target of impact for some of [spoiler]Lusca[/spoiler]’s attacks were positioned in awkward places.*

[Chapter 7] Fixed an issue where the screen would intermittently go dark during battles with [spoiler]Yawie[/spoiler].**

2) Missions

* Fixed an issue where mission-related dialogues for certain Crab Trap missions would be skipped if other missions were also being progressed at the same time.*

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where coming out of the water during the [spoiler]‘Trapped in the Glacial Cave‘[/spoiler] mission would prevent Dave from restarting the mission under certain conditions.

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]‘The Disappearance of Selgio’[/spoiler] mission could not be progressed under certain conditions.

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where Dave could pass through impassable locations during the [spoiler]‘The Disappearance of Selgio’[/spoiler] mission.**

* [Chatper 5] Fixed an issue where the screen would go dark and the game would not progress after the [spoiler]stealth mission[/spoiler].

3) Sushi Restaurant

* Fixed an issue where certain missions could no longer be progressed if they overlapped with [spoiler]Cooking Battles[/spoiler].*

Fixed an issue where certain UI texts were displayed abnormally in certain languages.**

4) Sea People Village

* Fixed an issue where the manatee and its cart were moving separately in the seaweed farm.*

Fixed an issue where the level display of a certain seed would be displayed incorrectly in the seed inventory.**

5) Underwater Exploration

* Fixed an issue where the sound effects of ocean currents were emitted abnormally.

6) Other Bug Fixes

* Fixed an issue where the Steam achievement ‘Dev Killer’ could not be achieved.*

Fixed an issue where the ‘Early Access’ guide was displayed in the Guide App under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain interaction icons for controllers covered the in-game UI when talking with Cobra.

Fixed some text typos that were reported in our community pages.**

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

