Chapter 2 of The Legend of Santa is now available!

Six brand-new levels

Candy Cane powerup (also added to Chapter 1)

Vertical camera movement in some levels

New enemies and obstacles

A continuation of Chapter 1's story

We're excited to let our Early Access players try this new world before the official launch in November.