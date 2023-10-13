Patch 18.5 - More Bugfixes

Hey everyone, another patch has now been released hopefully fixing more of your issues, the list of fixes is below:

Improved crash stability even further (hopefully, I'm still investigating the random crashes, apologies for it taking so long!) If you experience any crashes, please let us know how/when and we'll look into it, any information helps

Fixed: Kicking objects should now (properly) complete the tutorial task

Fixed: ESC bugging out at times and not working

Fixed: Issues with some materials breaking when on Low/Medium shadow quality

Fixed: No screen shake with secondary weapons

Fixed/Removed: Grabbing (and some other actions) not working on alternate keybinds- due to the complicated nature of some mechanics in the game and how difficult it would be to keep alternative keybinds, for the time being we've removed/disabled alternate keybinds, if there's enough request for it to be brought back, we can look into it at a later date

Fixed: If no sub-level is assigned for a save when hitting Continue, the level would break and no enemies would spawn, etc.

Thank you to everyone that submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue to get work done.

