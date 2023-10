Wanderers, if you feel like returning to the backrooms for Halloween, we've added a few decorations around some of the levels. It's not much as we've been hard at work on the next major content update, but here's a sneak peek:

Changes:

Added a few Halloween decorations in some levels.

Added a toggle for event content in the settings.

Added arrows in the Level 0 liminal room exit and extended the hallway to make it more clear that it's the exit.

Enjoy!