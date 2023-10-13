- Added reset game speed toggle in options
- Fixed bag slots being able to be increased above limit stated
- Fixed units showing up as incorrect tier in some situations
- Fixed crash when attempting to manually use a chemset
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 October 2023
1.0.2 - Small qol and bug fixes
