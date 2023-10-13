 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 13 October 2023

1.0.2 - Small qol and bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added reset game speed toggle in options
  • Fixed bag slots being able to be increased above limit stated
  • Fixed units showing up as incorrect tier in some situations
  • Fixed crash when attempting to manually use a chemset

