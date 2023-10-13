 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Clown's Forest update for 13 October 2023

The Clown's Forest - Small Patch (Oct 13th)

Share · View all patches · Build 12438362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today I am bringing quite a small patch today, where I fixed some major stuttering in one of the last chases in the game. It isn't perfect (I tried optimizing it as much as I can but it oddly doesn't seem to want to run the smoothest)

I tried everything to get it to run perfectly like making the chase span 2 maps, removing a lot of light sources, cutting down the map sides, removing unused/unseen tiles and even making Blitzo's Pathing as basic as possible, unfortunately, it just doesn't seem like the chase wants to run smoothly, I don't know why, I don't know if the weather system is affecting it or what.

It's been a problem since my previous update, and It has taken me a while to come up with these solutions for the game. I hope what little stuttering is left doesn't hinder your experience in the game!

I thank you all for the support as always! And I will have more news soon on upcoming things!

  • SilentWraith

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2063001 Depot 2063001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link