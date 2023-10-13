Modifier Locking Update

This patch adds another way to make use of assorted items you find! Once certain criteria are met, the Crafter will gain the ability to randomly lock one modifier on an item. No matter what you do with this item, that modifier will not disappear. You can even reroll it entirely, and that modifier remains!

Just be aware that this process can normally only be done once per item, and cannot be reversed. Decide carefully if you want to do this!

This patch also includes (hopefully) a fix for the users who occasionally found that the game would fail to generate a new area.