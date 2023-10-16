We've added Audio / Voiceover controls in Settings.
VR Camera now uses head tilt so you can view the sex positions in a more natural way.
Bambie update for 16 October 2023
Minor bug fixes and improved VR camera
Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've added Audio / Voiceover controls in Settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2484791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update