Bambie update for 16 October 2023

Minor bug fixes and improved VR camera

Build 12438336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added Audio / Voiceover controls in Settings.
VR Camera now uses head tilt so you can view the sex positions in a more natural way.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2484791
